The Pittsburgh Pirates and Carlos Santana will take on the Colorado Rockies and Ezequiel Tovar on Monday at 6:35 PM ET in the first game of a three-game series at PNC Park.

Rockies vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, May 8, 2023

Monday, May 8, 2023 Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

Explore More About This Game

Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rockies rank 24th in Major League Baseball with 30 home runs.

Fueled by 104 extra-base hits, Colorado ranks 15th in MLB with a .396 slugging percentage this season.

The Rockies' .256 batting average ranks 11th in the league this season.

Colorado has scored 152 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 14th in MLB.

The Rockies have an on-base percentage of .321 this season, which ranks 16th in the league.

The Rockies rank 20th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.8 whiffs per contest.

Colorado averages just 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 26th in the majors.

Colorado has the 24th-ranked ERA (4.93) in the majors this season.

The Rockies have a combined WHIP of 1.436 as a pitching staff, which ranks 25th in MLB.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rockies will send Kyle Freeland (3-3) to the mound for his eighth start this season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Thursday, when he threw five scoreless innings against the Milwaukee Brewers while allowing three hits.

In seven starts this season, he's earned four quality starts.

Freeland will look to pitch five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rockies Starter Opponent Starter 5/3/2023 Brewers W 7-1 Home Kyle Freeland Eric Lauer 5/4/2023 Brewers W 9-6 Home Connor Seabold Wade Miley 5/5/2023 Mets L 1-0 Away Antonio Senzatela Kodai Senga 5/6/2023 Mets W 5-2 Away Austin Gomber Tylor Megill 5/7/2023 Mets W 13-6 Away Ryan Feltner Joey Lucchesi 5/8/2023 Pirates - Away Kyle Freeland Mitch Keller 5/9/2023 Pirates - Away Connor Seabold Vince Velásquez 5/10/2023 Pirates - Away Antonio Senzatela Rich Hill 5/12/2023 Phillies - Home Austin Gomber Bailey Falter 5/13/2023 Phillies - Home Ryan Feltner Taijuan Walker 5/14/2023 Phillies - Home Kyle Freeland Aaron Nola

