The Boston Celtics are 7.5-point favorites heading into Game 5 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Philadelphia 76ers at TD Garden on Tuesday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on TNT. The series is tied 2-2.

Celtics vs. 76ers Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, May 9, 2023

Time: 7:30 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: TNT

Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Venue: TD Garden

Celtics vs. 76ers Score Prediction

Prediction: Celtics 116 - 76ers 111

Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Celtics vs. 76ers

Pick ATS: 76ers (+ 7.5)

76ers (+ 7.5) Pick OU: Over (213)



The 76ers (48-34-0 ATS) have covered the spread 53.7% of the time, 4.8% more often than the Celtics (44-35-3) this season.

When the spread is set as 7.5 or more this season, Boston (18-18-1) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (48.6%) than Philadelphia (3-0) does as the underdog (100%).

When it comes to eclipsing the over/under in 2022-23, Philadelphia and its opponents do it more often (53.7% of the time) than Boston and its opponents (52.4%).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Celtics are 53-21, while the 76ers are 13-13 as moneyline underdogs.

Celtics Performance Insights

Things are clicking for Boston, which is scoring 117.9 points per game (fourth-best in NBA) and surrendering 111.4 points per contest (fourth-best).

The Celtics are delivering 26.7 dimes per game, which ranks them seventh in the NBA in 2022-23.

The Celtics rank second-best in the NBA by draining 16 three-pointers per game. In terms of three-point percentage, they rank sixth in the league at 37.6%.

Boston has taken 52% two-pointers and 48% three-pointers this season. Of the team's buckets, 62% are two-pointers and 38% are threes.

76ers Performance Insights

In 2022-23, Philadelphia is 14th in the NBA on offense (115.2 points scored per game) and third-best defensively (110.9 points allowed).

The 76ers are 16th in the league in assists (25.2 per game) in 2022-23.

The 76ers are 11th in the league in 3-pointers made (12.6 per game) and best in 3-point percentage (38.7%).

Philadelphia attempts 38.9% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 30.9% of its made shots are from there. Inside the arc, it attempts 61.1% of its shots, with 69.1% of its makes coming from there.

