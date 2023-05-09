Michael Porter Jr. and his Denver Nuggets teammates take the court versus the Phoenix Suns in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday.

Porter, in his most recent game (May 7 loss against the Suns) put up 11 points, 10 rebounds and four assists.

Let's look at Porter's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Michael Porter Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Suns

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 17.4 14.5 Rebounds 6.5 5.5 7.4 Assists -- 1.0 1.5 PRA 22.5 23.9 23.4 PR 21.5 22.9 21.9 3PM 2.5 3.0 2.6



Nuggets vs Suns Additional Info

Michael Porter Jr. Insights vs. the Suns

Porter has taken 13.2 shots per game this season and made 6.4 per game, which account for 11.5% and 11.1%, respectively, of his team's total.

Porter is averaging 7.3 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 17.7% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

Porter's opponents, the Suns, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 101.4 possessions per game, while his Nuggets average 99.5 per game, which ranks 27th among NBA teams.

Defensively, the Suns are ranked sixth in the league, conceding 111.6 points per game.

The Suns are the 11th-ranked team in the NBA, allowing 42.9 rebounds per contest.

The Suns allow 23.4 assists per game, third-ranked in the league.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Suns are ranked third in the NBA, allowing 11.4 makes per game.

Michael Porter Jr. vs. the Suns

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/7/2023 41 11 10 4 2 1 1 5/5/2023 37 21 12 0 6 1 0 5/1/2023 23 5 4 1 0 1 0 4/29/2023 31 11 3 2 1 0 2 1/11/2023 23 11 3 1 2 0 0 12/25/2022 35 7 8 0 0 1 1

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.