The Denver Nuggets and the Phoenix Suns will go head to head in Game 5 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Nuggets vs. Suns matchup.

Nuggets vs. Suns Game Info

Date: Tuesday, May 9, 2023

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Nuggets vs. Suns Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Nuggets vs Suns Additional Info

Nuggets vs. Suns Betting Trends

The Nuggets have a +273 scoring differential, topping opponents by 3.3 points per game. They're putting up 115.8 points per game to rank 12th in the league and are allowing 112.5 per contest to rank eighth in the NBA.

The Suns' +170 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by two points per game) is a result of putting up 113.6 points per game (17th in NBA) while allowing 111.6 per contest (sixth in league).

The two teams combine to score 229.4 points per game, 1.9 more points than this matchup's point total.

These two teams allow a combined 224.1 points per game, 3.4 fewer points than this contest's over/under.

Denver is 44-36-2 ATS this season.

Phoenix is 42-39-1 ATS this season.

Nuggets Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season) Nikola Jokic 30.5 -110 24.5 Jamal Murray 25.5 -115 20.0 Michael Porter Jr. 14.5 -125 17.4 Aaron Gordon 14.5 -105 16.3 Bruce Brown 10.5 +100 11.5

