The injury report for the Denver Nuggets (53-29) heading into their NBA playoffs second round game 5 against the Phoenix Suns (45-37) currently includes only one player. The playoff matchup begins at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, May 9 from Ball Arena.

The Suns beat the Nuggets 129-124 on Sunday when they last played. Devin Booker's team-high 36 points led the Suns to the victory. Nikola Jokic had 53 points for the Nuggets.

Nuggets vs Suns Additional Info

Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Nikola Jokic C Questionable Wrist 24.5 11.8 9.8

Phoenix Suns Injury Report Today

Suns Injuries: Chris Paul: Out (Groin)

Nuggets vs. Suns Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: TNT

Nuggets Season Insights

The Nuggets put up 115.8 points per game, only 4.2 more points than the 111.6 the Suns allow.

Denver is 47-8 when scoring more than 111.6 points.

On the offensive side of the ball, the Nuggets have had a tough time putting the ball in the basket over their last 10 games, scoring 114 points per contest over that span as opposed to the 115.8 they've racked up over the course of this season.

Denver makes 11.8 three-pointers per game (18th in the league), while its opponents have made 11.4 on average.

The Nuggets rank second in the NBA with 116.3 points scored per 100 possessions, and 19th in the league defensively with 112.9 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Nuggets vs. Suns Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Nuggets -6 227.5

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.