Luis Ortiz takes the mound for the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday against Kris Bryant and the Colorado Rockies. First pitch is at 6:35 PM ET at PNC Park.

The favored Pirates have -165 moneyline odds against the underdog Rockies, who are listed at +140. The total is 8.5 runs for this contest.

Rockies vs. Pirates Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, May 9, 2023

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Pirates -165 +140 8.5 -120 +100 - - -

Rockies Recent Betting Performance

The Rockies have played as the underdog in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 6-3 in those contests.

When it comes to the over/under, the Rockies and their opponents are 4-6-0 in their previous 10 games.

Oddsmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Rockies' past 10 matchups.

Rockies Betting Records & Stats

The Rockies have come away with 12 wins in the 29 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Colorado has won seven of its 21 games, or 33.3%, when it's the underdog by at least +140 on the moneyline.

The Rockies have an implied victory probability of 41.7% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Colorado and its opponents have hit the over in 15 of its 36 games with a total this season.

The Rockies are 2-1-0 against the spread in their three games that had a posted line this season.

Rockies Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 7-9 7-13 7-7 7-15 8-16 6-6

