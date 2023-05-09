Bryan Reynolds and Kris Bryant are the hottest hitters on the Pittsburgh Pirates and Colorado Rockies, who meet on Tuesday at PNC Park, at 6:35 PM ET.

Rockies vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, May 9, 2023

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

Explore More About This Game

Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rockies' 30 home runs rank 25th in Major League Baseball.

Fueled by 105 extra-base hits, Colorado ranks 17th in MLB with a .390 slugging percentage this season.

The Rockies' .253 batting average ranks 13th in the league this season.

Colorado has scored 152 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 16th in MLB.

The Rockies have an on-base percentage of .317 this season, which ranks 19th in the league.

The Rockies rank 23rd in strikeouts per game (8.8) among MLB offenses.

Colorado averages just 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 26th in the majors.

Colorado has the 24th-ranked ERA (4.86) in the majors this season.

The Rockies have a combined WHIP of 1.434 as a pitching staff, which ranks 25th in MLB.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher

Connor Seabold heads to the mound for the Rockies to make his second start of the season, seeking his first win.

The right-hander last pitched on Thursday, when he threw five innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, giving up three earned runs.

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rockies Starter Opponent Starter 5/4/2023 Brewers W 9-6 Home Connor Seabold Wade Miley 5/5/2023 Mets L 1-0 Away Antonio Senzatela Kodai Senga 5/6/2023 Mets W 5-2 Away Austin Gomber Tylor Megill 5/7/2023 Mets W 13-6 Away Ryan Feltner Joey Lucchesi 5/8/2023 Pirates L 2-0 Away Kyle Freeland Mitch Keller 5/9/2023 Pirates - Away Connor Seabold Luis Ortiz 5/10/2023 Pirates - Away Antonio Senzatela Rich Hill 5/12/2023 Phillies - Home Austin Gomber Bailey Falter 5/13/2023 Phillies - Home Ryan Feltner Taijuan Walker 5/14/2023 Phillies - Home Kyle Freeland Aaron Nola 5/15/2023 Reds - Home Connor Seabold Hunter Greene

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.