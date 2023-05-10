C.J. Cron Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Pirates - May 10
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 9:31 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
C.J. Cron and his .364 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (73 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Pittsburgh Pirates and Rich Hill on May 10 at 12:35 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Pirates.
C.J. Cron Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Pirates Starter: Rich Hill
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
C.J. Cron At The Plate
- Cron has seven doubles, six home runs and 10 walks while batting .236.
- Cron has gotten a hit in 20 of 32 games this season (62.5%), with more than one hit on six occasions (18.8%).
- He has hit a long ball in 15.6% of his games in 2023, and 4.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Cron has driven in a run in eight games this year (25.0%), including four games with more than one RBI (12.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 40.6% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (12.5%).
C.J. Cron Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|19
|11 (84.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (47.4%)
|1 (7.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (26.3%)
|5 (38.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (42.1%)
|2 (15.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (15.8%)
|4 (30.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (21.1%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Pirates' 3.91 team ERA ranks 11th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Pirates give up the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (35 total, 0.9 per game).
- Hill (3-3) takes the mound for the Pirates in his eighth start of the season. He's put together a 4.78 ERA in 37 2/3 innings pitched, with 32 strikeouts.
- The lefty's most recent time out came on Friday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- The 43-year-old ranks 58th in ERA (4.78), 65th in WHIP (1.460), and 50th in K/9 (7.6) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
