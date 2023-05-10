Charlie Blackmon Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Pirates - May 10
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Charlie Blackmon -- 2-for-4 with an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Rich Hill on the hill, on May 10 at 12:35 PM ET.
Charlie Blackmon Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Pirates Starter: Rich Hill
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Charlie Blackmon At The Plate
- Blackmon is batting .268 with eight doubles, three home runs and 16 walks.
- He ranks 70th in batting average, 40th in on base percentage, and 94th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB action.
- In 63.6% of his games this year (21 of 33), Blackmon has picked up at least one hit, and in 11 of those games (33.3%) he recorded multiple hits.
- In three games this season, he has hit a home run (9.1%, and 2.1% of his trips to the dish).
- Blackmon has an RBI in nine of 33 games this season, with multiple RBI in four of them.
- He has scored in 14 of 33 games (42.4%), including multiple runs twice.
Charlie Blackmon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|19
|10 (71.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (57.9%)
|6 (42.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (26.3%)
|5 (35.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (47.4%)
|1 (7.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (10.5%)
|4 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (26.3%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 17th in the league.
- The Pirates have a 3.91 team ERA that ranks 11th across all league pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to surrender the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (35 total, 0.9 per game).
- Hill (3-3) gets the starting nod for the Pirates in his eighth start of the season. He has a 4.78 ERA in 37 2/3 innings pitched, with 32 strikeouts.
- In his most recent outing on Friday against the Toronto Blue Jays, the left-hander threw 5 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- This season, the 43-year-old ranks 58th in ERA (4.78), 65th in WHIP (1.460), and 50th in K/9 (7.6) among qualifying pitchers.
