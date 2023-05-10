On Wednesday, Kris Bryant (.306 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, two home runs, five walks and five RBI) and the Colorado Rockies face the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Rich Hill. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET.

In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-5) against the Pirates.

Kris Bryant Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Rich Hill

Rich Hill TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Kris Bryant? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Kris Bryant At The Plate

Bryant has an OPS of .856, fueled by an OBP of .390 to go with a slugging percentage of .465. All three of those stats are best among Colorado hitters this season.

He ranks 16th in batting average, 20th in on base percentage, and 59th in slugging among qualifying batters in MLB action.

Bryant has picked up a hit in 76.5% of his 34 games this year, with at least two hits in 35.3% of them.

He has hit a home run in five games this season (14.7%), homering in 3.4% of his plate appearances.

Bryant has driven in a run in 10 games this season (29.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 13 of 34 games (38.2%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Kris Bryant Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 20 11 (78.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (75.0%) 4 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (40.0%) 5 (35.7%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (40.0%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (10.0%) 5 (35.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (25.0%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings