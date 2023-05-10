Randal Grichuk Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Pirates - May 10
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 9:31 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Randal Grichuk -- 1-for-5 with an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Rich Hill on the mound, on May 10 at 12:35 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-5 with an RBI against the Pirates.
Randal Grichuk Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Pirates Starter: Rich Hill
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Randal Grichuk At The Plate
- Grichuk is batting .375 with two doubles, a home run and four walks.
- Grichuk enters this game on a eight-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .300 with one homer.
- Grichuk has gotten a hit in all eight games this year, with more than one hit four times (50.0%).
- He has homered in one game this season.
- Grichuk has driven in a run twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored in four of eight games (50.0%), including multiple runs twice.
Randal Grichuk Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|4
|4 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (100.0%)
|3 (75.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (25.0%)
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (25.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (50.0%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The Pirates pitching staff is 17th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Pirates have the 11th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.91).
- The Pirates surrender the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (35 total, 0.9 per game).
- Hill gets the start for the Pirates, his eighth of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.78 ERA and 32 strikeouts through 37 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Friday, the left-hander tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, giving up four earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- This season, the 43-year-old ranks 58th in ERA (4.78), 65th in WHIP (1.460), and 50th in K/9 (7.6) among qualifying pitchers.
