Nuggets vs. Suns Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - Western Conference Semifinals Game 6
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Phoenix Suns are 2-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 6 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Denver Nuggets at Footprint Center on Thursday, starting at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN. The Nuggets lead the series 3-2.
Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!
Nuggets vs. Suns Game Info & Odds
- Date: Thursday, May 11, 2023
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Venue: Footprint Center
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Nuggets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Nuggets vs. Suns Score Prediction
- Prediction: Suns 114 - Nuggets 113
Nuggets vs Suns Additional Info
|Nuggets Championship Futures
|Suns vs Nuggets Player Props
|Suns vs Nuggets Betting Trends & Stats
|Suns vs Nuggets Players to Watch
|Suns vs Nuggets Injury Report
|How to Watch Suns vs Nuggets
Spread & Total Prediction for Nuggets vs. Suns
- Pick ATS: Nuggets (+ 2)
- Pick OU:
Over (226)
- The Nuggets (44-36-2 ATS) have covered the spread 50% of the time, 3.7% more often than the Suns (41-38-3) this season.
- Denver covers the spread when it is a 2-point underdog or more 62.5% of the time. That's more often than Phoenix covers as a favorite of 2 or more (58.5%).
- Denver and its opponents have eclipsed the over/under 45.1% of the time this season (37 out of 82). That's less often than Phoenix and its opponents have (40 out of 82).
- The Suns have a .720 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (36-14) this season while the Nuggets have a .476 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (10-11).
Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Nuggets Performance Insights
- In 2022-23, Denver is 12th in the league on offense (115.8 points scored per game) and eighth on defense (112.5 points allowed).
- At 28.9 assists per game, the Nuggets are second-best in the NBA.
- In 2022-23 the Nuggets are 18th in the NBA in 3-point makes (11.8 per game) and fourth-best in 3-point percentage (37.9%).
- Denver takes 63.9% percent of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 36.1% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 72.9% of Denver's baskets are 2-pointers, and 27.1% are 3-pointers.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.