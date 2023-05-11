When the Phoenix Suns (45-37) and Denver Nuggets (53-29) match up at Footprint Center on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET, Deandre Ayton and Jamal Murray will be two players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup, which you can watch on ESPN with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

How to Watch Nuggets vs. Suns

Game Day: Thursday, May 11

Thursday, May 11 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Arena: Footprint Center

Footprint Center Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Ayton, Nikola Jokic and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.

Nuggets' Last Game

The Nuggets defeated the Suns, 118-102, on Tuesday. Jokic poured in a team-high 29 points for the Nuggets, and Devin Booker had 28 for the Suns.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Nikola Jokic 29 13 12 1 2 2 Bruce Brown 25 5 1 1 0 2 Michael Porter Jr. 19 8 2 1 0 5

Want to include one of these players in your daily fantasy lineup? Sign up with our link and get a special offer from FanDuel!

Nuggets vs Suns Additional Info

Nuggets Players to Watch

Jokic tops the Nuggets in scoring (24.5 points per game), rebounding (11.8) and assists (9.8), making 63.2% from the floor. He also averages 1.3 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Murray gives the Nuggets 20 points, 3.9 rebounds and 6.2 assists per contest. He also averages 1 steal and 0.2 blocked shots.

The Nuggets receive 16.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3 assists per game from Aaron Gordon.

The Nuggets get 11.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game from Bruce Brown.

Michael Porter Jr. gives the Nuggets 17.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1 assists per contest. He also averages 0.6 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Nikola Jokic 30.6 13.1 9.5 0.9 0.7 1.9 Jamal Murray 25.9 5.3 6.7 1 0.3 2.8 Michael Porter Jr. 14.9 7.8 1.5 0.9 0.6 2.8 Aaron Gordon 13.6 6.1 2 0.7 0.6 1 Bruce Brown 12.1 3.7 2.2 1.3 0.3 0.6

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area.