The Colorado Rockies and Ezequiel Tovar will take on the Philadelphia Phillies and Alec Bohm on Friday at 8:40 PM ET, in the first of a three-game series at Coors Field.

Rockies vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, May 12, 2023

Friday, May 12, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rockies have hit 32 home runs this season, the fifth-lowest total in baseball.

Colorado's .392 slugging percentage is 18th in MLB.

The Rockies have the 12th-ranked batting average in the majors (.254).

Colorado has the No. 15 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.4 runs per game (166 total runs).

The Rockies are 19th in MLB with a .318 on-base percentage.

The Rockies strike out 8.7 times per game, the No. 17 mark in MLB.

The 8.0 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Colorado's pitching staff ranks 25th in MLB.

Colorado's 4.71 team ERA ranks 22nd among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Rockies average baseball's 24th-ranked WHIP (1.422).

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher

Austin Gomber (3-4) gets the starting nod for the Rockies in his eighth start of the season. He has a 6.75 ERA in 33 1/3 innings pitched, with 22 strikeouts.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Saturday against the New York Mets, when he tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.

Gomber is trying to continue a second-game quality start streak in this outing.

Gomber will try to prolong a four-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 4.7 frames per appearance).

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rockies Starter Opponent Starter 5/6/2023 Mets W 5-2 Away Austin Gomber Tylor Megill 5/7/2023 Mets W 13-6 Away Ryan Feltner Joey Lucchesi 5/8/2023 Pirates L 2-0 Away Kyle Freeland Mitch Keller 5/9/2023 Pirates W 10-1 Away Connor Seabold Luis Ortiz 5/10/2023 Pirates W 4-3 Away Antonio Senzatela Rich Hill 5/12/2023 Phillies - Home Austin Gomber Taijuan Walker 5/13/2023 Phillies - Home Ryan Feltner Ranger Suárez 5/14/2023 Phillies - Home Kyle Freeland Aaron Nola 5/15/2023 Reds - Home Connor Seabold Hunter Greene 5/16/2023 Reds - Home Antonio Senzatela Nick Lodolo 5/17/2023 Reds - Home Austin Gomber Graham Ashcraft

