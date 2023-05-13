Nicholas Castellanos and the Philadelphia Phillies will try to get to Ryan Feltner when he starts for the Colorado Rockies on Saturday at 8:10 PM ET.

The Rockies are +135 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the Phillies (-160). The over/under for the contest has been listed at 11.5 runs.

Rockies vs. Phillies Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, May 13, 2023

Saturday, May 13, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Phillies -160 +135 11.5 -110 -110 - - -

Rockies Recent Betting Performance

The Rockies have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 8-2 in those contests.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Rockies and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total four times.

The last 10 Rockies games have not had a runline posted by bookmakers.

Rockies Betting Records & Stats

The Rockies have been victorious in 14, or 45.2%, of the 31 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Colorado is 9-15 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +135 or more on the moneyline.

The Rockies have an implied victory probability of 42.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Games involving Colorado have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 16 of 38 chances this season.

The Rockies are 2-1-0 against the spread in their three games that had a posted line this season.

Rockies Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 7-10 9-13 8-7 8-16 9-17 7-6

