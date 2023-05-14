Rockies vs. Phillies Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 14
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 8:41 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Sunday's contest between the Colorado Rockies (16-24) and the Philadelphia Phillies (20-19) at Coors Field is expected to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-4, with the Rockies securing the victory. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET on May 14.
The Phillies will look to Aaron Nola (3-2) versus the Rockies and Kyle Freeland (3-4).
Rockies vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, May 14, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET
- Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM
Rockies vs. Phillies Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Rockies 6, Phillies 5.
Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Phillies
- Total Prediction: Under 10.5 runs
Rockies Performance Insights
- The Rockies have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 7-3 in those contests.
- When it comes to the over/under, Colorado and its foes are 3-7-0 in its last 10 contests.
- The Rockies' previous 10 matchups have not had a runline posted by bookmakers.
- The Rockies have been victorious in 14, or 43.8%, of the 32 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- This year, Colorado has won eight of 22 games when listed as at least +140 or worse on the moneyline.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rockies have a 41.7% chance of pulling out a win.
- Colorado scores the 14th-most runs in baseball (173 total, 4.3 per game).
- The Rockies have pitched to a 4.77 ERA this season, which ranks 24th in baseball.
Rockies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 8
|@ Pirates
|L 2-0
|Kyle Freeland vs Mitch Keller
|May 9
|@ Pirates
|W 10-1
|Connor Seabold vs Luis Ortiz
|May 10
|@ Pirates
|W 4-3
|Antonio Senzatela vs Rich Hill
|May 12
|Phillies
|L 6-3
|Austin Gomber vs Taijuan Walker
|May 13
|Phillies
|L 7-4
|Ryan Feltner vs Ranger Suárez
|May 14
|Phillies
|-
|Kyle Freeland vs Aaron Nola
|May 15
|Reds
|-
|Connor Seabold vs Hunter Greene
|May 16
|Reds
|-
|Antonio Senzatela vs Nick Lodolo
|May 17
|Reds
|-
|Austin Gomber vs Graham Ashcraft
|May 19
|@ Rangers
|-
|Ryan Feltner vs Jon Gray
|May 20
|@ Rangers
|-
|Kyle Freeland vs Andrew Heaney
