Nicholas Castellanos and Charlie Blackmon are among the players with prop bets for the taking when the Philadelphia Phillies and the Colorado Rockies play at Coors Field on Sunday (first pitch at 3:10 PM ET).

Rockies vs. Phillies Game Info

When: Sunday, May 14, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET

Sunday, May 14, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies

Charlie Blackmon Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

Blackmon Stats

Blackmon has 35 hits with eight doubles, three home runs and 17 walks. He has driven in 14 runs.

He's slashing .276/.375/.409 on the year.

Blackmon has picked up at least one hit in four games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .333 with a double, three walks and three RBI.

Blackmon Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Phillies May. 12 1-for-3 1 0 1 1 at Pirates May. 10 1-for-1 0 0 0 1 at Pirates May. 9 2-for-4 1 0 1 2 at Pirates May. 8 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 at Mets May. 6 0-for-3 1 0 1 0

Kris Bryant Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Bryant Stats

Kris Bryant has 42 hits with five doubles, five home runs, 14 walks and 13 RBI.

He has a slash line of .296/.371/.437 so far this year.

Bryant Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Phillies May. 13 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 vs. Phillies May. 12 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 at Pirates May. 10 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Pirates May. 9 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 at Pirates May. 8 2-for-4 0 0 0 2

MLB Props Today: Philadelphia Phillies

Aaron Nola Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Nola Stats

The Phillies' Aaron Nola (3-2) will make his ninth start of the season.

He has earned a quality start five times in eight starts this season.

Nola has pitched five or more innings in seven straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 29-year-old's 4.44 ERA ranks 56th, 1.130 WHIP ranks 35th, and 7.2 K/9 ranks 56th.

Nola Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Blue Jays May. 9 6.0 5 2 2 6 2 at Dodgers May. 3 6.1 7 4 4 5 0 at Astros Apr. 28 8.0 3 1 1 6 0 vs. Rockies Apr. 21 7.0 4 3 3 3 3 at Reds Apr. 16 6.0 5 3 2 4 3

Nicholas Castellanos Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Castellanos Stats

Castellanos has 49 hits with 14 doubles, five home runs, 12 walks and 25 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He's slashing .325/.374/.517 so far this year.

Castellanos Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rockies May. 13 3-for-4 1 0 1 3 0 at Rockies May. 12 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Blue Jays May. 10 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 1 vs. Blue Jays May. 9 3-for-4 2 1 2 7 0 vs. Red Sox May. 7 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 0

Alec Bohm Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Bohm Stats

Alec Bohm has put up 39 hits with seven doubles, four home runs and 13 walks. He has driven in 28 runs with two stolen bases.

He's slashing .269/.338/.400 so far this season.

Bohm takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .211 with a home run, two walks and three RBI.

Bohm Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rockies May. 13 1-for-5 0 0 2 1 0 at Rockies May. 12 1-for-3 2 1 1 4 0 vs. Blue Jays May. 10 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Blue Jays May. 9 2-for-3 2 0 0 2 1 vs. Red Sox May. 7 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

