Top Player Prop Bets for Rockies vs. Reds on May 15, 2023
Jonathan India and Charlie Blackmon are among the players with prop bets available when the Cincinnati Reds and the Colorado Rockies meet at Coors Field on Monday (first pitch at 8:40 PM ET).
Rockies vs. Reds Game Info
- When: Monday, May 15, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET
- Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM
MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies
Charlie Blackmon Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)
Blackmon Stats
- Blackmon has recorded 37 hits with nine doubles, three home runs and 17 walks. He has driven in 14 runs.
- He's slashed .282/.378/.420 so far this season.
- Blackmon will look for his sixth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .438 with two doubles, two walks and two RBI.
Blackmon Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Phillies
|May. 14
|2-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Phillies
|May. 12
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|at Pirates
|May. 10
|1-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Pirates
|May. 9
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|at Pirates
|May. 8
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
Kris Bryant Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Bryant Stats
- Kris Bryant has five doubles, five home runs, 14 walks and 14 RBI (44 total hits).
- He has a slash line of .301/.374/.438 so far this year.
Bryant Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Phillies
|May. 14
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Phillies
|May. 13
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Phillies
|May. 12
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Pirates
|May. 10
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Pirates
|May. 9
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds
Hunter Greene Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -105)
Greene Stats
- Hunter Greene (0-3) will take the mound for the Reds, his ninth start of the season.
- He has earned a quality start two times in eight starts this season.
- Greene will look to finish five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.
Greene Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Mets
|May. 10
|5.1
|6
|2
|2
|4
|4
|vs. White Sox
|May. 5
|5.2
|7
|5
|5
|7
|1
|at Athletics
|Apr. 29
|5.0
|5
|2
|0
|10
|3
|at Pirates
|Apr. 23
|6.0
|4
|1
|1
|6
|2
|vs. Rays
|Apr. 17
|3.0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
Jonathan India Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)
India Stats
- India has put up 43 hits with 12 doubles, three home runs and 19 walks. He has driven in 17 runs with eight stolen bases.
- He's slashing .295/.387/.438 so far this season.
India Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Marlins
|May. 14
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Marlins
|May. 13
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|at Marlins
|May. 12
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Mets
|May. 11
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Mets
|May. 10
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
Jake Fraley Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
Fraley Stats
- Jake Fraley has five doubles, five home runs, 16 walks and 28 RBI (28 total hits). He's also stolen four bases.
- He's slashed .267/.366/.457 on the year.
Fraley Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Marlins
|May. 14
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Marlins
|May. 13
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|4
|5
|1
|at Marlins
|May. 12
|2-for-4
|3
|2
|4
|8
|0
|vs. Mets
|May. 11
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Mets
|May. 10
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
