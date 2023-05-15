The Cincinnati Reds (18-22) and Colorado Rockies (17-24) square off in the first of a three-game series on Monday at Coors Field, at 8:40 PM ET. The Reds are coming off a series victory over the Marlins, and the Rockies a series loss to the Phillies.

The Reds will look to Hunter Greene (0-3) against the Rockies and Connor Seabold (1-0).

Rockies vs. Reds Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, May 15, 2023

Monday, May 15, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Greene - CIN (0-3, 3.69 ERA) vs Seabold - COL (1-0, 4.56 ERA)

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Connor Seabold

The Rockies are sending Seabold (1-0) to make his third start of the season.

The righty last appeared on Tuesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he went five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.

In nine games this season, he has put up a 4.56 ERA and averages 6.5 strikeouts per nine innings while opposing batters are hitting .295 against him.

Seabold will try to continue a three-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 2.6 frames per appearance).

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Hunter Greene

The Reds' Greene (0-3) will make his ninth start of the season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs in 5 1/3 innings pitched on Wednesday in his last outing, a matchup with the New York Mets.

The 23-year-old has pitched to a 3.69 ERA this season with 11.8 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 3.7 walks per nine across eight games.

In eight starts this season, he's earned two quality starts.

Greene will look to finish five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.

