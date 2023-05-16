Nuggets vs. Lakers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Denver Nuggets are 6.5-point favorites heading into Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals against the Los Angeles Lakers at Ball Arena on Tuesday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN. The matchup has an over/under set at 222.5 points.
Nuggets vs. Lakers Odds & Info
- When: Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- TV: ESPN
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Nuggets
|-6.5
|222.5
Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Nuggets Betting Records & Stats
- Denver and its opponents have gone over 222.5 combined points in 56 of 82 games this season.
- Denver has an average point total of 228.3 in its matchups this year, 5.8 more points than this game's over/under.
- The Nuggets have gone 45-37-0 ATS this season.
- This season, Denver has been favored 61 times and won 43, or 70.5%, of those games.
- This season, Denver has won 27 of its 34 games, or 79.4%, when favored by at least -250 on the moneyline.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Nuggets have a 71.4% chance to win.
Nuggets vs Lakers Additional Info
Nuggets vs. Lakers Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)
|Games Over 222.5
|% of Games Over 222.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Nuggets
|56
|68.3%
|115.8
|233
|112.5
|229.1
|229.9
|Lakers
|58
|70.7%
|117.2
|233
|116.6
|229.1
|232.1
Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends
- The Nuggets have a 6-4 record against the spread while finishing 7-3 overall over their past 10 contests.
- The Nuggets have hit the over in six of their last 10 outings.
- Denver has done a better job covering the spread in home games (25-16-0) than it has in road games (20-21-0).
- The Nuggets score only 0.8 fewer points per game (115.8) than the Lakers allow (116.6).
- Denver is 30-11 against the spread and 37-4 overall when scoring more than 116.6 points.
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.
Nuggets vs. Lakers Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Nuggets
|45-37
|17-16
|38-44
|Lakers
|41-41
|6-12
|44-38
Nuggets vs. Lakers Point Insights
|Nuggets
|Lakers
|115.8
|117.2
|12
|6
|30-11
|33-20
|37-4
|36-17
|112.5
|116.6
|8
|20
|37-19
|28-14
|44-12
|28-14
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.