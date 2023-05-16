Tuesday's game between the Colorado Rockies (18-24) and the Cincinnati Reds (18-23) at Coors Field has a projected final score of 5-4 based on our computer prediction, with the Rockies coming out on top. Game time is at 8:40 PM on May 16.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rockies will send Chase Anderson to the mound, while Brandon Williamson will answer the bell for the Reds.

Rockies vs. Reds Game Info & Odds

  • When: Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET
  • Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado
  • How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM
Rockies vs. Reds Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Rockies 5, Reds 4.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Reds

  • Total Prediction: Under 12.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Rockies Performance Insights

  • The Rockies are favored for the first time in a while, as they have not been the favorite in their last 10 games.
  • Colorado and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in its last 10 games with a total.
  • Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Rockies' last 10 games.
  • The Rockies have entered the game as favorites six times this season and won twice.
  • Colorado has a record of 2-2 in games when bookmakers favor them by at least -130 on the moneyline.
  • The Rockies have a 56.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
  • Colorado has scored 186 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 14th in MLB.
  • The Rockies have the 24th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.68).

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
May 10 @ Pirates W 4-3 Antonio Senzatela vs Rich Hill
May 12 Phillies L 6-3 Austin Gomber vs Taijuan Walker
May 13 Phillies L 7-4 Ryan Feltner vs Ranger Suárez
May 14 Phillies W 4-0 Kyle Freeland vs Aaron Nola
May 15 Reds W 9-8 Connor Seabold vs Hunter Greene
May 16 Reds - Chase Anderson vs Brandon Williamson
May 17 Reds - Austin Gomber vs Graham Ashcraft
May 19 @ Rangers - Ryan Feltner vs Martín Pérez
May 20 @ Rangers - Kyle Freeland vs Jon Gray
May 21 @ Rangers - Connor Seabold vs Andrew Heaney
May 22 Marlins - TBA vs Edward Cabrera

