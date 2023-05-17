As we approach Wednesday's MLB slate, let's take a look at the probable starters for each game. One of the day's most exciting matchups pits the Braves (Spencer Strider) against the Rangers (Nathan Eovaldi).

Keep reading to find the expected starters for every game on the schedule for May 17.

Watch MLB games and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial to Fubo.

Today's Probable Starting Pitchers

Pirates at Tigers Probable Pitchers

The Pittsburgh Pirates will send Rich Hill (3-3) to the mound as they take on the Tigers, who will hand the ball to Eduardo Rodriguez (4-2) when the teams face off on Wednesday.

PIT: Hill DET: Rodríguez 8 (41.1 IP) Games/IP 8 (51.2 IP) 4.57 ERA 1.57 7.8 K/9 8.2

Vegas Odds for Pirates at Tigers

DET Odds to Win: -155

-155 PIT Odds to Win: +125

+125 Total: 8 runs

8 runs Bet now: Click here for a new user bonus with BetMGM.

Live Stream Pirates at Tigers

Reds at Rockies Probable Pitchers

The Cincinnati Reds will send Graham Ashcraft (2-1) to the bump as they play the Rockies, who will give the start to Austin Gomber (3-4) for the matchup between the clubs Wednesday.

CIN: Ashcraft COL: Gomber 8 (43.1 IP) Games/IP 8 (40 IP) 3.95 ERA 6.30 6.9 K/9 6.3

Vegas Odds for Reds at Rockies

COL Odds to Win: -115

-115 CIN Odds to Win: -105

-105 Total: 11.5 runs

11.5 runs Bet now: Click here for a new user bonus with BetMGM.

A different way to play! Build your best fantasy lineups for today's games and you could win cash prizes. Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link for a first-time player bonus!

Live Stream Reds at Rockies

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Twins at Dodgers Probable Pitchers

The Minnesota Twins will send Sonny Gray (4-0) to the mound as they play the Dodgers, who will hand the ball to Dustin May (4-1) when the teams play Wednesday.

MIN: Gray LAD: May 8 (45.1 IP) Games/IP 8 (47 IP) 1.39 ERA 2.68 11.1 K/9 6.1

Vegas Odds for Twins at Dodgers

LAD Odds to Win: -140

-140 MIN Odds to Win: +115

+115 Total: 8.5 runs

8.5 runs Bet now: Click here for a new user bonus with BetMGM.

Live Stream Twins at Dodgers

Diamondbacks at Athletics Probable Pitchers

The Arizona Diamondbacks will send Ryne Nelson (1-2) to the mound as they take on the Athletics, who will counter with Luis Medina (0-2) for the matchup between the teams on Wednesday.

ARI: Nelson OAK: Medina 8 (40.2 IP) Games/IP 2 (11 IP) 6.20 ERA 8.18 5.8 K/9 7.4

Vegas Odds for Diamondbacks at Athletics

ARI Odds to Win: -160

-160 OAK Odds to Win: +135

+135 Total: 9 runs

9 runs Bet now: Click here for a new user bonus with BetMGM.

Live Stream Diamondbacks at Athletics

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

Phillies at Giants Probable Pitchers

The Philadelphia Phillies will send Taijuan Walker (3-2) to the bump as they play the Giants, who will counter with Ross Stripling (0-2) for the matchup between the teams Wednesday.

PHI: Walker SF: Stripling 8 (40.2 IP) Games/IP 8 (29 IP) 5.75 ERA 7.14 8.4 K/9 7.4

Live Stream Phillies at Giants

Royals at Padres Probable Pitchers

The Kansas City Royals will send Carlos Hernandez (0-1) to the bump as they take on the Padres, who will counter with Yu Darvish (2-2) when the clubs face off on Wednesday.

KC: Hernandez SD: Darvish 18 (20 IP) Games/IP 7 (42.2 IP) 4.50 ERA 3.16 10.8 K/9 9.9

Live Stream Royals at Padres

Angels at Orioles Probable Pitchers

The Los Angeles Angels will send Griffin Canning (2-1) to the mound as they face the Orioles, who will hand the ball to Kyle Bradish (1-1) when the teams meet Wednesday.

LAA: Canning BAL: Bradish 5 (24 IP) Games/IP 6 (25.2 IP) 6.37 ERA 4.56 7.9 K/9 8.4

Vegas Odds for Angels at Orioles

BAL Odds to Win: -145

-145 LAA Odds to Win: +120

+120 Total: 9 runs

9 runs Bet now: Click here for a new user bonus with BetMGM.

Live Stream Angels at Orioles

Nationals at Marlins Probable Pitchers

The Washington Nationals will send MacKenzie Gore (3-2) to the mound as they face the Marlins, who will look to Edward Cabrera (2-3) when the teams meet Wednesday.

WSH: Gore MIA: Cabrera 8 (41 IP) Games/IP 8 (35.1 IP) 3.29 ERA 5.35 11.2 K/9 12.5

Vegas Odds for Nationals at Marlins

MIA Odds to Win: -135

-135 WSH Odds to Win: +110

+110 Total: 7.5 runs

7.5 runs Bet now: Click here for a new user bonus with BetMGM.

Live Stream Nationals at Marlins

Yankees at Blue Jays Probable Pitchers

The New York Yankees will send Gerrit Cole (5-0) to the hill as they face the Blue Jays, who will hand the ball to Chris Bassitt (5-2) when the teams face off on Wednesday.

NYY: Cole TOR: Bassitt 9 (56.2 IP) Games/IP 8 (49 IP) 2.22 ERA 3.49 9.8 K/9 7.5

Vegas Odds for Yankees at Blue Jays

NYY Odds to Win: -120

-120 TOR Odds to Win: +100

+100 Total: 8 runs

8 runs Bet now: Click here for a new user bonus with BetMGM.

Live Stream Yankees at Blue Jays

Mariners at Red Sox Probable Pitchers

The Seattle Mariners will send Marco Gonzales (3-0) to the hill as they take on the Red Sox, who will give the start to Brayan Bello (2-1) when the teams face off Wednesday.

SEA: Gonzales BOS: Bello 7 (36.2 IP) Games/IP 5 (23.1 IP) 4.42 ERA 5.01 6.1 K/9 9.3

Vegas Odds for Mariners at Red Sox

BOS Odds to Win: -120

-120 SEA Odds to Win: +100

+100 Total: 9.5 runs

9.5 runs Bet now: Click here for a new user bonus with BetMGM.

Live Stream Mariners at Red Sox

Rays at Mets Probable Pitchers

The Tampa Bay Rays will send Josh Fleming (0-0) to the mound as they face the Mets, who will hand the ball to Kodai Senga (4-2) when the teams meet Wednesday.

TB: Fleming NYM: Senga 8 (31.2 IP) Games/IP 7 (37 IP) 4.26 ERA 4.14 4.8 K/9 10.5

Vegas Odds for Rays at Mets

NYM Odds to Win: -110

-110 TB Odds to Win: -110

-110 Total: 9 runs

9 runs Bet now: Click here for a new user bonus with BetMGM.

Live Stream Rays at Mets

Brewers at Cardinals Probable Pitchers

The Milwaukee Brewers will send Corbin Burnes (4-2) to the bump as they face the Cardinals, who will hand the ball to Matthew Liberatore (0-0) when the clubs play on Wednesday.

MIL: Burnes STL: Liberatore 8 (45.2 IP) Games/IP 0 (0 IP) 3.35 ERA - 7.7 K/9 -

Vegas Odds for Brewers at Cardinals

MIL Odds to Win: -115

-115 STL Odds to Win: -105

-105 Total: 8 runs

8 runs Bet now: Click here for a new user bonus with BetMGM.

Live Stream Brewers at Cardinals

Braves at Rangers Probable Pitchers

The Atlanta Braves will send Strider (4-1) to the hill as they play the Rangers, who will hand the ball to Eovaldi (5-2) for the matchup between the clubs Wednesday.

ATL: Strider TEX: Eovaldi 8 (46.2 IP) Games/IP 8 (53.1 IP) 2.70 ERA 2.70 15.2 K/9 9.5

Vegas Odds for Braves at Rangers

ATL Odds to Win: -155

-155 TEX Odds to Win: +125

+125 Total: 7.5 runs

7.5 runs Bet now: Click here for a new user bonus with BetMGM.

Live Stream Braves at Rangers

Cubs at Astros Probable Pitchers

The Chicago Cubs will send Drew Smyly (4-1) to the mound as they play the Astros, who will hand the ball to J.P. France (1-0) when the clubs face off Wednesday.

CHC: Smyly HOU: France 8 (44.1 IP) Games/IP 2 (11.2 IP) 3.05 ERA 0.77 7.7 K/9 6.2

Vegas Odds for Cubs at Astros

HOU Odds to Win: -160

-160 CHC Odds to Win: +135

+135 Total: 8.5 runs

8.5 runs Bet now: Click here for a new user bonus with BetMGM.

Live Stream Cubs at Astros

Guardians at White Sox Probable Pitchers

The Cleveland Guardians will send Peyton Battenfield (0-4) to the bump as they face the White Sox, who will counter with Mike Clevinger (2-3) for the game between the teams on Wednesday.

CLE: Battenfield CHW: Clevinger 6 (30.1 IP) Games/IP 8 (41.1 IP) 4.45 ERA 4.79 7.4 K/9 7.6

Vegas Odds for Guardians at White Sox

CHW Odds to Win: -115

-115 CLE Odds to Win: -105

-105 Total: 9 runs

9 runs Bet now: Click here for a new user bonus with BetMGM.

Live Stream Guardians at White Sox

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.