The Colorado Rockies (18-25) and Cincinnati Reds (19-23) play a rubber match on Wednesday at 3:10 PM ET, with the series deadlocked at 1-1.

The probable starters are Austin Gomber (3-4) for the Rockies and Graham Ashcraft (2-1) for the Reds.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM

Rockies vs. Reds Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, May 17, 2023

Wednesday, May 17, 2023 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Gomber - COL (3-4, 6.30 ERA) vs Ashcraft - CIN (2-1, 3.95 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Austin Gomber

The Rockies will send Gomber (3-4) to the mound for his ninth start this season.

The left-hander gave up three earned runs and allowed five hits in 6 2/3 innings pitched against the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday.

The 29-year-old has pitched in eight games this season with an ERA of 6.30, a 1.75 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.450.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fourth consecutive quality start.

Gomber will look to finish five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Graham Ashcraft

The Reds are sending Ashcraft (2-1) to the mound to make his ninth start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 3.95 ERA and 33 strikeouts over 43 1/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander last pitched on Friday against the Miami Marlins, when he went 5 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.

The 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.95, with 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings in eight games this season. Opponents are batting .232 against him.

Ashcraft is looking to pick up his sixth quality start of the year in this outing.

Ashcraft will look to record his eighth outing of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages 5.4 innings per appearance.

Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 25-year-old ranks 43rd in ERA (3.95), 49th in WHIP (1.338), and 54th in K/9 (6.9).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.