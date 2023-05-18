The Denver Nuggets, Michael Porter Jr. included, will play at 8:30 PM on Thursday versus the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Last time out, which was on May 16, Porter put up 15 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks in a 132-126 win against the Lakers.

Let's break down Porter's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you make good wagers.

Michael Porter Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Lakers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 15.5 17.4 14.0 Rebounds 6.5 5.5 7.6 Assists -- 1.0 1.5 PRA 23.5 23.9 23.1 PR 21.5 22.9 21.6 3PM 2.5 3.0 2.5



Nuggets vs Lakers Additional Info

Michael Porter Jr. Insights vs. the Lakers

This season, Michael Porter Jr. has made 6.4 shots from the floor per game, which accounts for 11.1% of his team's total makes.

Porter is averaging 7.3 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 17.7% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

Porter's opponents, the Lakers, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking second, averaging 104.8 possessions per game, while his Nuggets average 99.5 per game, which ranks 27th among NBA teams.

Defensively, the Lakers are 20th in the NBA, giving up 116.6 points per game.

The Lakers are the 25th-ranked team in the league, giving up 44.9 rebounds per game.

The Lakers are the 15th-ranked squad in the league, giving up 25.7 assists per game.

Conceding 12.5 made 3-pointers per game, the Lakers are the 18th-ranked team in the NBA.

Michael Porter Jr. vs. the Lakers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/16/2023 35 15 10 2 3 2 0 1/9/2023 26 12 7 0 2 1 1 10/30/2022 28 17 9 1 3 0 1

