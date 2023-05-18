Michael Porter Jr. NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Nuggets vs. Lakers - May 18
The Denver Nuggets, Michael Porter Jr. included, will play at 8:30 PM on Thursday versus the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.
Let's break down Porter's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you make good wagers.
Michael Porter Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Lakers
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|15.5
|17.4
|14.0
|Rebounds
|6.5
|5.5
|7.6
|Assists
|--
|1.0
|1.5
|PRA
|23.5
|23.9
|23.1
|PR
|21.5
|22.9
|21.6
|3PM
|2.5
|3.0
|2.5
Looking to bet on one or more of Michael Porter Jr.'s player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!
Nuggets vs Lakers Additional Info
Michael Porter Jr. Insights vs. the Lakers
- This season, Michael Porter Jr. has made 6.4 shots from the floor per game, which accounts for 11.1% of his team's total makes.
- Porter is averaging 7.3 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 17.7% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.
- Porter's opponents, the Lakers, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking second, averaging 104.8 possessions per game, while his Nuggets average 99.5 per game, which ranks 27th among NBA teams.
- Defensively, the Lakers are 20th in the NBA, giving up 116.6 points per game.
- The Lakers are the 25th-ranked team in the league, giving up 44.9 rebounds per game.
- The Lakers are the 15th-ranked squad in the league, giving up 25.7 assists per game.
- Conceding 12.5 made 3-pointers per game, the Lakers are the 18th-ranked team in the NBA.
Michael Porter Jr. vs. the Lakers
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|5/16/2023
|35
|15
|10
|2
|3
|2
|0
|1/9/2023
|26
|12
|7
|0
|2
|1
|1
|10/30/2022
|28
|17
|9
|1
|3
|0
|1
Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Porter or any of his Nuggets teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.