The Denver Nuggets are 5.5-point favorites heading into Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals against the Los Angeles Lakers at Ball Arena on Thursday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN. The Nuggets have a 1-0 series lead. The matchup has an over/under of 226.5 points.

Nuggets vs. Lakers Odds & Info

  • When: Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
  • Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
  • TV: ESPN
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Nuggets -5.5 226.5

Nuggets Betting Records & Stats

  • Denver and its opponents have gone over 226.5 combined points in 46 of 82 games this season.
  • Denver has an average total of 228.3 in its contests this year, 1.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • So far this season, the Nuggets have put together a 45-37-0 record against the spread.
  • This season, Denver has won 43 out of the 61 games, or 70.5%, in which it has been favored.
  • This season, Denver has won 30 of its 39 games, or 76.9%, when favored by at least -210 on the moneyline.
  • The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 67.7% chance of a victory for the Nuggets.

Nuggets vs Lakers Additional Info

Nuggets vs. Lakers Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 226.5 % of Games Over 226.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Nuggets 46 56.1% 115.8 233 112.5 229.1 229.9
Lakers 53 64.6% 117.2 233 116.6 229.1 232.1

Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends

  • The Nuggets are 5-5 against the spread and 7-3 overall in their last 10 contests.
  • The Nuggets have hit the over in six of their past 10 contests.
  • Denver has done a better job covering the spread when playing at home (25-16-0) than it has in road affairs (20-21-0).
  • The 115.8 points per game the Nuggets record are only 0.8 fewer points than the Lakers allow (116.6).
  • When Denver totals more than 116.6 points, it is 30-11 against the spread and 37-4 overall.

Nuggets vs. Lakers Betting Splits

Nuggets and Lakers Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Nuggets 45-37 23-18 38-44
Lakers 41-41 10-15 44-38

Nuggets vs. Lakers Point Insights

Nuggets Lakers
115.8
Points Scored (PG)
 117.2
12
NBA Rank (PPG)
 6
30-11
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 33-20
37-4
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 36-17
112.5
Points Allowed (PG)
 116.6
8
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 20
37-19
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 28-14
44-12
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 28-14

