How to Watch the Nuggets vs. Lakers: Streaming & TV Channel Info for Western Conference Finals Game 2
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals, the Denver Nuggets and the Los Angeles Lakers meet.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Nuggets and Lakers, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Nuggets vs. Lakers Game Info
- When: Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- TV: ESPN
- Watch Nuggets vs. Lakers with Fubo
Watch the NBA and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with Fubo.
Nuggets vs Lakers Additional Info
|Nuggets Championship Futures
|Nuggets vs Lakers Player Props
|Nuggets vs Lakers Betting Trends & Stats
Nuggets Stats Insights
- The Nuggets make 50.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.5 percentage points higher than the Lakers have allowed to their opponents (46.9%).
- Denver has a 45-16 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.9% from the field.
- The Nuggets are the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Lakers sit at sixth.
- The Nuggets record only 0.8 fewer points per game (115.8) than the Lakers give up (116.6).
- Denver has a 37-4 record when scoring more than 116.6 points.
Nuggets Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively the Nuggets have performed better at home this season, putting up 119.4 points per game, compared to 112.2 per game on the road.
- In 2022-23, Denver is surrendering 109.6 points per game at home. On the road, it is allowing 115.3.
- When playing at home, the Nuggets are averaging 1.1 more threes per game (12.4) than away from home (11.3). They also sport a higher three-point percentage at home (39%) compared to in road games (36.7%).
Nuggets Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Jamal Murray
|Questionable
|Illness
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.