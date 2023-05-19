How to Watch the Rockies vs. Rangers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 19
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers meet Jurickson Profar and the Colorado Rockies on Friday at 8:05 PM ET.
Rockies vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, May 19, 2023
- Time: 8:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Arlington, Texas
- Venue: Globe Life Field
Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rockies rank 26th in Major League Baseball with just 37 home runs as a team.
- Colorado ranks 17th in the majors with a .398 team slugging percentage.
- The Rockies' .255 batting average ranks 12th in the league this season.
- Colorado ranks 14th in the majors with 198 total runs scored this season.
- The Rockies have the 18th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.316).
- The Rockies rank 16th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.6 whiffs per contest.
- Colorado averages the 25th-most strikeouts per nine innings (eight) in the majors this season.
- Colorado has pitched to a 4.68 ERA this season, which ranks 23rd in baseball.
- The Rockies have a combined WHIP of 1.433 as a pitching staff, which ranks 25th in MLB.
Rockies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rockies Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/13/2023
|Phillies
|L 7-4
|Home
|Ryan Feltner
|Ranger Suárez
|5/14/2023
|Phillies
|W 4-0
|Home
|Kyle Freeland
|Aaron Nola
|5/15/2023
|Reds
|W 9-8
|Home
|Connor Seabold
|Hunter Greene
|5/16/2023
|Reds
|L 3-1
|Home
|Chase Anderson
|Brandon Williamson
|5/17/2023
|Reds
|W 11-6
|Home
|Austin Gomber
|Graham Ashcraft
|5/19/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|-
|Martín Pérez
|5/20/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|Kyle Freeland
|Jon Gray
|5/21/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|Connor Seabold
|Andrew Heaney
|5/22/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|Chase Anderson
|Edward Cabrera
|5/23/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|Austin Gomber
|Eury Pérez
|5/24/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|-
|Sandy Alcantara
