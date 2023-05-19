Top Player Prop Bets for Rockies vs. Rangers on May 19, 2023
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Player props can be found for Marcus Semien and Charlie Blackmon, among others, when the Texas Rangers host the Colorado Rockies at Globe Life Field on Friday at 8:05 PM ET.
Rockies vs. Rangers Game Info
- When: Friday, May 19, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET
- Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies
Charlie Blackmon Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +270)
Blackmon Stats
- Blackmon has nine doubles, a triple, three home runs, 18 walks and 17 RBI (39 total hits).
- He's slashing .273/.371/.413 so far this year.
Blackmon Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Reds
|May. 17
|0-for-3
|2
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Reds
|May. 16
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Reds
|May. 15
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|2
|3
|vs. Phillies
|May. 14
|2-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Phillies
|May. 12
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|1
Kris Bryant Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Bryant Stats
- Kris Bryant has five doubles, five home runs, 15 walks and 16 RBI (46 total hits).
- He has a slash line of .297/.370/.426 so far this season.
Bryant Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Reds
|May. 17
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|2
|2
|vs. Reds
|May. 15
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Phillies
|May. 14
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Phillies
|May. 13
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Phillies
|May. 12
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers
Martín Pérez Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -105)
Pérez Stats
- Martin Perez (4-1) will take to the mound for the Rangers and make his ninth start of the season.
- In eight starts this season, he's earned two quality starts.
- Perez has seven starts of five or more innings this season in eight chances. He averages 5.3 innings per outing.
Pérez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Athletics
|May. 12
|5.0
|8
|4
|4
|3
|2
|at Angels
|May. 7
|3.2
|8
|7
|7
|2
|3
|vs. Yankees
|Apr. 30
|6.0
|6
|1
|1
|2
|1
|at Reds
|Apr. 25
|6.1
|6
|1
|0
|5
|1
|at Royals
|Apr. 19
|5.2
|8
|3
|3
|3
|0
Marcus Semien Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
Semien Stats
- Semien has recorded 51 hits with nine doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 23 walks. He has driven in 35 runs with seven stolen bases.
- He's slashed .293/.375/.477 on the season.
- Semien will look for his ninth straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last 10 games he is batting .317 with a triple, two home runs, three walks and seven RBI.
Semien Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Braves
|May. 17
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Braves
|May. 16
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Braves
|May. 15
|3-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Athletics
|May. 14
|1-for-4
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Athletics
|May. 13
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
Adolis García Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
Garcia Stats
- Adolis Garcia has six doubles, 13 home runs, 16 walks and 46 RBI (41 total hits). He has stolen three bases.
- He has a slash line of .258/.320/.541 on the year.
- Garcia heads into this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .316 with a double, four home runs, a walk and nine RBI.
Garcia Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Braves
|May. 17
|2-for-4
|2
|2
|2
|8
|0
|vs. Braves
|May. 16
|1-for-3
|2
|1
|2
|4
|0
|vs. Braves
|May. 15
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Athletics
|May. 14
|3-for-5
|2
|1
|5
|7
|0
|at Athletics
|May. 13
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
