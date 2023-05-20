Top Player Prop Bets for Braves vs. Mariners on May 20, 2023
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Ty France and Ronald Acuna Jr. are among the players with prop bets available when the Seattle Mariners and the Atlanta Braves play at Truist Park on Saturday (beginning at 7:15 PM ET).
Braves vs. Mariners Game Info
- When: Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET
- Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia
- How to Watch on TV: FOX
MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves
Ronald Acuña Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
Acuna Stats
- Acuna has 13 doubles, 11 home runs, 26 walks and 27 RBI (59 total hits). He's also swiped 18 bases.
- He's slashed .343/.433/.610 on the season.
- Acuna hopes to build on a nine-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 games he is hitting .317 with two doubles, five home runs, five walks and six RBI.
Acuna Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Mariners
|May. 19
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Rangers
|May. 17
|1-for-4
|2
|1
|1
|4
|1
|at Rangers
|May. 16
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|5
|0
|at Rangers
|May. 15
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|at Blue Jays
|May. 14
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|0
Matt Olson Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
Olson Stats
- Matt Olson has 39 hits with eight doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 33 walks. He has driven in 32 runs.
- He has a slash line of .236/.370/.515 so far this season.
Olson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Mariners
|May. 19
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|6
|at Rangers
|May. 17
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rangers
|May. 16
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|at Rangers
|May. 15
|1-for-4
|2
|0
|1
|2
|at Blue Jays
|May. 14
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners
Ty France Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)
France Stats
- France has 45 hits with 13 doubles, two home runs, 13 walks and 20 RBI. He's also stolen one base.
- He has a .266/.342/.379 slash line so far this year.
France Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Braves
|May. 19
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Red Sox
|May. 17
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Red Sox
|May. 16
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Red Sox
|May. 15
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|4
|0
|at Tigers
|May. 14
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
Jarred Kelenic Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Kelenic Stats
- Jarred Kelenic has 12 doubles, a triple, eight home runs, 12 walks and 21 RBI (43 total hits). He has swiped six bases.
- He's slashing .283/.337/.533 on the year.
- Kelenic enters this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .235 with a double, two walks and an RBI.
Kelenic Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Braves
|May. 19
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Red Sox
|May. 17
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Red Sox
|May. 16
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Red Sox
|May. 15
|2-for-5
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|at Tigers
|May. 14
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
