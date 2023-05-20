The 2023 PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club will see Keegan Bradley in the field in Rochester, New York from May 18-21, up against the par-70, 7,394-yard course, with a purse of $15,000,000.00 at stake.

Looking to wager on Bradley at the PGA Championship this week? Keep reading for all the stats and odds you need to know before you make your picks.

Keegan Bradley Insights

Over his last 18 rounds, Bradley has shot below par on 11 occasions, while also carding one bogey-free round and 12 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded one of the five best scores in three of his last 18 rounds played.

Bradley has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in four of his last 18 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day nine times.

Bradley has finished in the top 10 in one of his past five appearances.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut four times.

Bradley has finished with a score better than the tournament average in two of his past five appearances, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.

Bradley has made the cut in three tournaments in a row.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 22 26 -5 280 1 16 3 5 $5.4M

PGA Championship Insights and Stats

In Bradley's previous 11 appearances in this tournament, he has finished among the top five once. His average finish has been 33rd.

Bradley has made the cut in nine of his past 11 appearances at this tournament.

Bradley finished 48th on the leaderboard in his previous appearance at this event, in 2022.

Oak Hill Country Club will play at 7,394 yards for this event. In the past year on the Tour, the average tournament has been hosted on a courses with an average distance of 7,300.

Players have carded 69.75 strokes per round and an average score of -5 in the past year on the Tour. Events hosted on this course have a higher scoring average of +3.

The courses that Bradley has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,346 yards, while Oak Hill Country Club will be 7,394 yards this week.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -3 among finishers, lower than the +3 average at this course.

Bradley's Last Time Out

Bradley finished in the 31st percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the Wells Fargo Championship, with an average of 3.19 strokes.

His 4.02-stroke average on the 44 par-4 holes at the Wells Fargo Championship was strong, putting him in the 72nd percentile of the field.

Bradley shot better than 77% of the competitors at the Wells Fargo Championship on the tournament's 12 par-5 holes, averaging 4.42 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.57.

Bradley carded a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the Wells Fargo Championship (the tournament average was 1.5).

On the 16 par-3s at the Wells Fargo Championship, Bradley had two bogeys or worse (less than the field average of 2.2).

Bradley's eight birdies or better on par-4s at the Wells Fargo Championship were more than the field average of 5.0.

In that most recent tournament, Bradley's performance on the 44 par-4s included a bogey or worse nine times (compared to the field's better average, 6.9).

Bradley finished the Wells Fargo Championship outperforming the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.0) with seven on the 12 par-5 holes.

The field at the Wells Fargo Championship averaged 0.7 bogeys or worse on the 12 par-5s, but Bradley finished without one.

PGA Championship Time and Date Info

Date: May 18-21, 2023

May 18-21, 2023 Course: Oak Hill Country Club

Oak Hill Country Club Location: Rochester, New York

Rochester, New York Par: 70 / 7,394 yards

70 / 7,394 yards Bradley Odds to Win: +10000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

