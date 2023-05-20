The Los Angeles Lakers are 5.5-point favorites heading into Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals against the Denver Nuggets at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on ABC. The Nuggets lead the series 2-0. The over/under in the matchup is set at 223.5.

Nuggets vs. Lakers Odds & Info

When: Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: ABC

Favorite Spread Over/Under Lakers -5.5 223.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Nuggets Betting Records & Stats

Denver's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 223.5 points in 55 of 82 outings.

Denver's games this year have had a 228.3-point total on average, 4.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Denver has a 45-37-0 record against the spread this year.

The Nuggets have been underdogs in 21 games this season and have come away with the win 10 times (47.6%) in those contests.

This season, Denver has won one of its six games when it is the underdog by at least +200 on the moneyline.

Denver has an implied victory probability of 33.3% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Nuggets vs Lakers Additional Info

Nuggets vs. Lakers Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 223.5 % of Games Over 223.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Lakers 57 69.5% 117.2 233 116.6 229.1 232.1 Nuggets 55 67.1% 115.8 233 112.5 229.1 229.9

Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends

Denver has gone 7-3 over its past 10 games, with a 4-6 record against the spread during that span.

In their past 10 contests, the Nuggets have hit the over five times.

In 2022-23 against the spread, Denver has a better winning percentage at home (.610, 25-16-0 record) than away (.488, 20-21-0).

The Nuggets average only 0.8 fewer points per game (115.8) than the Lakers give up (116.6).

Denver is 30-11 against the spread and 37-4 overall when it scores more than 116.6 points.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.

Nuggets vs. Lakers Betting Splits

Lakers and Nuggets Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Lakers 41-41 9-5 44-38 Nuggets 45-37 6-2 38-44

Nuggets vs. Lakers Point Insights

Lakers Nuggets 117.2 Points Scored (PG) 115.8 6 NBA Rank (PPG) 12 33-20 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 30-11 36-17 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 37-4 116.6 Points Allowed (PG) 112.5 20 NBA Rank (PAPG) 8 28-14 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 37-19 28-14 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 44-12

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.