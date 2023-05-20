In Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals, the Los Angeles Lakers will play the Denver Nuggets.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Lakers and Nuggets, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Nuggets vs. Lakers Game Info

When: Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: ABC

Nuggets vs Lakers Additional Info

Nuggets Stats Insights

The Nuggets' 50.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.5 percentage points higher than the Lakers have allowed to their opponents (46.9%).

Denver has put together a 45-16 straight-up record in games it shoots over 46.9% from the field.

The Lakers are the 18th best rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets rank 16th.

The Nuggets' 115.8 points per game are just 0.8 fewer points than the 116.6 the Lakers allow to opponents.

Denver is 37-4 when it scores more than 116.6 points.

Nuggets Home & Away Comparison

At home the Nuggets score 119.4 points per game, 7.2 more than on the road (112.2). Defensively they allow 109.6 points per game at home, 5.7 less than away (115.3).

At home the Nuggets are collecting 29.9 assists per game, two more than on the road (27.9).

Nuggets Injuries