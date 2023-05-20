Saturday's contest between the Texas Rangers (27-17) and the Colorado Rockies (19-26) at Globe Life Field has a projected final score of 5-3 based on our computer prediction, with the Rangers taking home the win. First pitch is at 4:05 PM on May 20.

The probable starters are Jon Gray (3-1) for the Rangers and Kyle Freeland (4-4) for the Rockies.

Rockies vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW

BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Rockies vs. Rangers Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Rangers 5, Rockies 3.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Rangers

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Rockies Performance Insights

In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have posted a mark of 5-3.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Colorado and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Rockies' past 10 games.

The Rockies have been underdogs in 35 games this season and have come away with the win 16 times (45.7%) in those contests.

This season, Colorado has been victorious four times in 14 chances when named as an underdog of at least +165 or longer on the moneyline.

The Rockies have an implied victory probability of 37.7% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Colorado scores the 14th-most runs in baseball (200 total, 4.4 per game).

Rockies pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.70 ERA this year, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Rockies Schedule