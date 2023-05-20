Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers (27-17) will square off with Charlie Blackmon and the Colorado Rockies (19-26) at Globe Life Field on Saturday, May 20. First pitch is set for 4:05 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Rangers as -190 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Rockies +155 moneyline odds. An 8.5-run total is set for the game.

Rockies vs. Rangers Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, May 20, 2023

Saturday, May 20, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Probable Pitchers: Jon Gray - TEX (3-1, 3.15 ERA) vs Kyle Freeland - COL (4-4, 3.16 ERA)

Rockies vs. Rangers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Rockies vs. Rangers Betting Trends and Insights

The Rangers have entered the game as favorites 22 times this season and won 14, or 63.6%, of those games.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -190 or shorter, the Rangers have a record of 7-1 (87.5%).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 65.5% chance of a victory for Texas.

The Rangers were the moneyline favorite for four of their last 10 games, and they went 3-1 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Texas and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Rockies have been victorious in 16, or 45.7%, of the 35 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Rockies have been victorious six times in 16 chances when named as an underdog of at least +155 or longer on the moneyline.

In eight games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 5-3.

When it comes to hitting the over, Colorado and its opponents are 4-6-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Rockies vs. Rangers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Kris Bryant 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+200) Charlie Blackmon 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+230) Jurickson Profar 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+240) Harold Castro 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+160) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+230) Elias Díaz 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+190)

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +100000 28th 5th Win NL West +25000 - 5th

