MLB Games Tonight: How to Watch on TV, Streaming & Odds - Sunday, May 21
The Milwaukee Brewers and the Tampa Bay Rays hit the field for one of many exciting matchups on the MLB schedule today.
Searching for live coverage of MLB baseball? All the games to watch today are here.
How to Watch Today's MLB Games
The Cincinnati Reds (19-26) play host to the New York Yankees (28-20)
The Yankees hope to get a road victory at Great American Ball Park versus the Reds on Sunday at 11:35 AM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- CIN Key Player: Jonathan India (.289 AVG, 3 HR, 18 RBI)
- NYY Key Player: Aaron Judge (.299 AVG, 13 HR, 32 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|NYY Moneyline
|CIN Moneyline
|Total
|-154
|+132
|9
The Philadelphia Phillies (21-24) face the Chicago Cubs (20-25)
The Cubs will look to pick up a road win at Citizens Bank Park versus the Phillies on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- PHI Key Player: Alec Bohm (.263 AVG, 5 HR, 32 RBI)
- CHC Key Player: Nico Hoerner (.304 AVG, 2 HR, 23 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|PHI Moneyline
|CHC Moneyline
|Total
|-121
|+101
|9
The Atlanta Braves (28-17) face the Seattle Mariners (22-23)
The Mariners will look to pick up a road win at Truist Park against the Braves on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- ATL Key Player: Ronald Acuña Jr. (.347 AVG, 11 HR, 27 RBI)
- SEA Key Player: Ty France (.259 AVG, 2 HR, 20 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|ATL Moneyline
|SEA Moneyline
|Total
|-111
|-108
|9
The Pittsburgh Pirates (24-21) face the Arizona Diamondbacks (26-20)
The Diamondbacks hope to get a road victory at PNC Park against the Pirates on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- PIT Key Player: Bryan Reynolds (.289 AVG, 6 HR, 27 RBI)
- ARI Key Player: Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (.307 AVG, 7 HR, 25 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|ARI Moneyline
|PIT Moneyline
|Total
|-131
|+111
|8.5
The Washington Nationals (19-27) face the Detroit Tigers (20-23)
The Tigers will take to the field at Nationals Park against the Nationals on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- WSH Key Player: Lane Thomas (.292 AVG, 6 HR, 23 RBI)
- DET Key Player: Riley Greene (.289 AVG, 4 HR, 16 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|WSH Moneyline
|DET Moneyline
|Total
|-133
|+112
|8.5
The Toronto Blue Jays (25-21) take on the Baltimore Orioles (30-16)
The Orioles will look to pick up a road win at Rogers Centre versus the Blue Jays on Sunday at 1:37 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- TOR Key Player: Bo Bichette (.313 AVG, 9 HR, 30 RBI)
- BAL Key Player: Cedric Mullins (.263 AVG, 7 HR, 35 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|TOR Moneyline
|BAL Moneyline
|Total
|-193
|+163
|8.5
The Tampa Bay Rays (34-13) face the Milwaukee Brewers (24-21)
The Brewers hope to get a road victory at Tropicana Field versus the Rays on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- TB Key Player: Yandy Díaz (.333 AVG, 11 HR, 27 RBI)
- MIL Key Player: Christian Yelich (.252 AVG, 7 HR, 24 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|TB Moneyline
|MIL Moneyline
|Total
|-140
|+119
|8
The New York Mets (23-23) play the Cleveland Guardians (20-24)
The Guardians hope to get a road victory at Citi Field against the Mets on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- NYM Key Player: Pete Alonso (.233 AVG, 17 HR, 41 RBI)
- CLE Key Player: José Ramírez (.279 AVG, 4 HR, 22 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|NYM Moneyline
|CLE Moneyline
|Total
|-154
|+132
|8
The Chicago White Sox (18-29) host the Kansas City Royals (14-33)
The Royals will hit the field at Guaranteed Rate Field against the White Sox on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- CHW Key Player: Luis Robert (.267 AVG, 12 HR, 28 RBI)
- KC Key Player: Vinnie Pasquantino (.257 AVG, 8 HR, 21 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|CHW Moneyline
|KC Moneyline
|Total
|-187
|+157
|9.5
The Houston Astros (26-19) host the Oakland Athletics (10-37)
The Athletics will take to the field at Minute Maid Park versus the Astros on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- HOU Key Player: Yordan Alvarez (.292 AVG, 10 HR, 41 RBI)
- OAK Key Player: Brent Rooker (.292 AVG, 11 HR, 31 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|HOU Moneyline
|OAK Moneyline
|Total
|-352
|+284
|8.5
The St. Louis Cardinals (20-27) play the Los Angeles Dodgers (29-18)
The Dodgers will hit the field at Busch Stadium versus the Cardinals on Sunday at 2:15 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- STL Key Player: Paul Goldschmidt (.301 AVG, 7 HR, 23 RBI)
- LAD Key Player: Freddie Freeman (.328 AVG, 8 HR, 27 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|LAD Moneyline
|STL Moneyline
|Total
|-149
|+128
|8.5
The Texas Rangers (28-17) take on the Colorado Rockies (19-27)
The Rockies will hit the field at Globe Life Field versus the Rangers on Sunday at 2:35 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- TEX Key Player: Marcus Semien (.299 AVG, 7 HR, 35 RBI)
- COL Key Player: Charlie Blackmon (.276 AVG, 3 HR, 17 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|TEX Moneyline
|COL Moneyline
|Total
|-207
|+173
|9
The San Francisco Giants (21-24) play host to the Miami Marlins (24-22)
The Marlins will look to pick up a road win at Oracle Park against the Giants on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- SF Key Player: Thairo Estrada (.310 AVG, 6 HR, 16 RBI)
- MIA Key Player: Luis Arraez (.387 AVG, 1 HR, 15 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|SF Moneyline
|MIA Moneyline
|Total
|-129
|+109
|8
The Los Angeles Angels (24-23) play host to the Minnesota Twins (25-21)
The Twins will look to pick up a road win at Angel Stadium of Anaheim against the Angels on Sunday at 4:07 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- LAA Key Player: Shohei Ohtani (.286 AVG, 11 HR, 32 RBI)
- MIN Key Player: Byron Buxton (.235 AVG, 9 HR, 21 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|LAA Moneyline
|MIN Moneyline
|Total
|-151
|+128
|8
The San Diego Padres (20-26) face the Boston Red Sox (26-20)
The Red Sox hope to get a road victory at PETCO Park against the Padres on Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- SD Key Player: Juan Soto (.248 AVG, 8 HR, 21 RBI)
- BOS Key Player: Rafael Devers (.258 AVG, 13 HR, 44 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|SD Moneyline
|BOS Moneyline
|Total
|-146
|+125
|9
