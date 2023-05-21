Sunday's contest between the Texas Rangers (28-17) and Colorado Rockies (19-27) matching up at Globe Life Field has a projected final score of 6-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Rangers, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will begin at 2:35 PM ET on May 21.

The Rangers will give the nod to Andrew Heaney (2-3) versus the Rockies and Connor Seabold (1-0).

Rockies vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 2:35 PM ET

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW

Rockies vs. Rangers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Rangers 6, Rockies 4.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Rangers

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Rockies Performance Insights

The Rockies have played as the underdog in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 4-4 in those contests.

When it comes to the total, Colorado and its opponents are 4-6-0 in its previous 10 games.

Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Rockies' past 10 games.

The Rockies have been chosen as underdogs in 36 games this year and have walked away with the win 16 times (44.4%) in those games.

This season, Colorado has been victorious three times in 12 chances when named as an underdog of at least +170 or longer on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rockies have a 37% chance of walking away with the win.

Colorado scores the 14th-most runs in baseball (205 total, 4.5 per game).

The Rockies have the 24th-ranked ERA (4.78) in the majors this season.

Rockies Schedule