Marcus Semien takes a 10-game hitting streak into the Texas Rangers' (28-17) game versus the Colorado Rockies (19-27) at 2:35 PM ET on Sunday, at Globe Life Field.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rangers will send Andrew Heaney (2-3) to the mound, while Connor Seabold (1-0) will take the ball for the Rockies.

Rockies vs. Rangers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, May 21, 2023

2:35 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Heaney - TEX (2-3, 4.71 ERA) vs Seabold - COL (1-0, 5.14 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Connor Seabold

The Rockies are sending Seabold (1-0) to the mound to make his fourth start of the season. He is 1-0 with a 5.14 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance on Tuesday, the righty tossed 4 1/3 innings against the Cincinnati Reds, giving up four earned runs while surrendering eight hits.

Over 10 games this season, the 27-year-old has a 5.14 ERA and 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .316 to his opponents.

Seabold is looking to collect his third start of five or more innings this year in this matchup.

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Andrew Heaney

The Rangers' Heaney (2-3) will make his ninth start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Sunday, when he gave up one earned run and allowed four hits in six innings against the Oakland Athletics.

The 31-year-old has pitched in eight games this season with a 4.71 ERA and 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .208.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third consecutive quality start.

Heaney has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

