Aaron Gordon NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Nuggets vs. Lakers - May 22
Aaron Gordon and the rest of the Denver Nuggets face the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA Playoffs on Monday, at 8:30 PM ET.
Let's break down Gordon's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you make good wagers.
Aaron Gordon Prop Bets vs. the Lakers
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|11.5
|16.3
|12.0
|Rebounds
|5.5
|6.6
|4.8
|Assists
|2.5
|3.0
|2.5
|PRA
|20.5
|25.9
|19.3
|PR
|17.5
|22.9
|16.8
|3PM
|0.5
|0.9
|0.6
Nuggets vs Lakers Additional Info
Aaron Gordon Insights vs. the Lakers
- Gordon has taken 11.2 shots per game this season and made 6.3 per game, which account for 10.7% and 12.0%, respectively, of his team's total.
- Gordon is averaging 2.5 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 6.8% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.
- The Nuggets rank 27th in possessions per game with 99.5. His opponents, the Lakers, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking second with 104.8 possessions per contest.
- Defensively, the Lakers are ranked 20th in the NBA, conceding 116.6 points per game.
- On the glass, the Lakers have allowed 44.9 rebounds per contest, which puts them 25th in the league.
- In terms of assists, the Lakers are 15th in the league, allowing 25.7 per game.
- Giving up 12.5 made 3-pointers per game, the Lakers are the 18th-ranked team in the league.
Aaron Gordon vs. the Lakers
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|5/20/2023
|32
|7
|3
|4
|0
|1
|0
|5/18/2023
|39
|10
|4
|2
|0
|1
|0
|5/16/2023
|36
|12
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1/9/2023
|22
|9
|10
|0
|1
|4
|0
|12/16/2022
|32
|17
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|10/30/2022
|31
|18
|6
|0
|3
|2
|0
|10/26/2022
|28
|6
|9
|5
|0
|2
|0
