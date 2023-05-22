Bruce Brown be on the court for the Denver Nuggets at 8:30 PM on Monday versus the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In his most recent time out, a 119-108 win over the Lakers, Brown totaled 15 points and five assists.

We're going to look at Brown's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good predictions.

Bruce Brown Prop Bets vs. the Lakers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 11.5 13.4 Rebounds 4.5 4.1 4.1 Assists 2.5 3.4 2.3 PRA 18.5 19 19.8 PR 16.5 15.6 17.5 3PM 0.5 1.1 0.8



Nuggets vs Lakers Additional Info

Bruce Brown Insights vs. the Lakers

Brown is responsible for taking 10.5% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 9.3 per game.

He's put up 3.2 threes per game, or 9.9% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Brown's opponents, the Lakers, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking second, averaging 104.8 possessions per game, while his Nuggets average 99.5 per game, which ranks 27th among NBA teams.

Defensively, the Lakers are 20th in the NBA, conceding 116.6 points per contest.

The Lakers give up 44.9 rebounds per game, ranking 25th in the league.

The Lakers allow 25.7 assists per contest, 15th-ranked in the NBA.

The Lakers are the 18th-ranked team in the NBA at allowing threes, conceding 12.5 made 3-pointers per contest.

Bruce Brown vs. the Lakers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/20/2023 29 15 5 5 1 0 1 5/18/2023 37 12 5 3 2 1 1 5/16/2023 24 16 4 2 1 0 0 1/9/2023 27 15 7 2 3 1 0 12/16/2022 35 11 5 5 2 2 0 10/30/2022 28 10 2 4 2 0 0 10/26/2022 33 18 5 4 4 0 2

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.