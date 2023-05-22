The Los Angeles Lakers are 3-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals against the Denver Nuggets at Crypto.com Arena on Monday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN. The Nuggets lead the series 3-0.

Nuggets vs. Lakers Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, May 22, 2023

Time: 8:30 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Location: Los Angeles, California

Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Nuggets vs. Lakers Score Prediction

Prediction: Nuggets 115 - Lakers 114

Nuggets vs Lakers Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Nuggets vs. Lakers

Pick ATS: Nuggets (+ 3)

Nuggets (+ 3) Pick OU: Over (224)



The Nuggets' .537 ATS win percentage (44-36-2 ATS Record) is higher than the Lakers' .488 mark (40-39-3 ATS Record) in 2022-23.

As a 3-point underdog or more in 2022-23, Denver is 9-5 against the spread compared to the 13-10-1 ATS record Los Angeles racks up as a 3-point favorite.

When it comes to eclipsing the point total in 2022-23, Denver and its opponents don't do it as often (45.1% of the time) as Los Angeles and its opponents (52.4%).

As a moneyline underdog this season, the Nuggets are 10-11, while the Lakers are 20-11 as moneyline favorites.

Nuggets Performance Insights

Denver puts up 115.8 points per game and allow 112.5, ranking them 12th in the league offensively and eighth on defense.

The Nuggets are second-best in the league in assists (28.9 per game) in 2022-23.

The Nuggets are 18th in the NBA in 3-pointers made (11.8 per game) and fourth-best in 3-point percentage (37.9%).

Denver attempts 63.9% percent of its shots from inside the arc, and 36.1% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 72.9% of Denver's baskets are 2-pointers, and 27.1% are 3-pointers.

