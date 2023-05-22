Nuggets vs. Lakers: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - Western Conference Finals Game 4
The Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets are facing off in the Western Conference Finals, with a decisive Game 4 on tap.
In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Nuggets vs. Lakers matchup.
Nuggets vs. Lakers Game Info
- Date: Monday, May 22, 2023
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena
Nuggets vs. Lakers Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Lakers Moneyline
|Nuggets Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Lakers (-3)
|224
|-150
|+130
|BetMGM
|Lakers (-3.5)
|224.5
|-155
|+125
|PointsBet
|Lakers (-3)
|224.5
|-159
|+135
|Tipico
|Lakers (-3.5)
|224.5
|-150
|+130
Nuggets vs. Lakers Betting Trends
- The Lakers average 117.2 points per game (sixth in the league) while allowing 116.6 per outing (20th in the NBA). They have a +47 scoring differential overall.
- The Nuggets put up 115.8 points per game (12th in league) while allowing 112.5 per outing (eighth in NBA). They have a +273 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 3.3 points per game.
- The teams average 233 points per game combined, nine more points than this game's total.
- Opponents of these two teams score 229.1 combined points per game, 5.1 more points than this contest's over/under.
- Los Angeles has covered 40 times in 82 matchups with a spread this season.
- Denver has won 44 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover or pushing 38 times.
Nuggets Player Props
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG (Reg. Season)
|Nikola Jokic
|26.5
|-115
|24.5
|Jamal Murray
|26.5
|-115
|20.0
|Michael Porter Jr.
|15.5
|-105
|17.4
|Bruce Brown
|12.5
|+105
|11.5
|Aaron Gordon
|11.5
|-130
|16.3
Nuggets and Lakers NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Nuggets
|-215
|-2500
|Lakers
|+2800
|+1200
