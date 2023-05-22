Find the injury report for the Denver Nuggets (53-29), which currently includes just one player listed, as the Nuggets ready for their Western Conference finals game 4 with the Los Angeles Lakers (43-39) at Crypto.com Arena on Monday, May 22 at 8:30 PM ET.

The teams square off again after the Nuggets beat the Lakers 119-108 on Saturday. Jamal Murray's team-leading 37 points led the Nuggets to the win. Anthony Davis had 28 points for the Lakers.

Nuggets vs Lakers Additional Info

Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jamal Murray PG Questionable Illness 20 3.9 6.2

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Today

Lakers Injuries: Mohamed Bamba: Questionable (Ankle)

Nuggets vs. Lakers Game Info

When: Monday, May 22, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Monday, May 22, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: ESPN

Nuggets Season Insights

The Nuggets' 115.8 points per game are only 0.8 fewer points than the 116.6 the Lakers give up.

Denver has put together a 37-4 record in games it scores more than 116.6 points.

The Nuggets are scoring 117.4 points per game over their previous 10 games, which is 1.6 more than their average for the season (115.8).

Denver makes 11.8 three-pointers per game (18th in the league) compared to its opponents' 11.4. It shoots 37.9% from deep, and its opponents shoot 34.4%.

The Nuggets rank second in the NBA with 116.3 points scored per 100 possessions, and 19th defensively with 112.9 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Nuggets vs. Lakers Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Lakers -3 224

