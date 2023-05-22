Nuggets vs. Lakers Injury Report Today - May 22
Find the injury report for the Denver Nuggets (53-29), which currently includes just one player listed, as the Nuggets ready for their Western Conference finals game 4 with the Los Angeles Lakers (43-39) at Crypto.com Arena on Monday, May 22 at 8:30 PM ET.
The teams square off again after the Nuggets beat the Lakers 119-108 on Saturday. Jamal Murray's team-leading 37 points led the Nuggets to the win. Anthony Davis had 28 points for the Lakers.
Nuggets vs Lakers Additional Info
Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Jamal Murray
|PG
|Questionable
|Illness
|20
|3.9
|6.2
Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Today
Lakers Injuries: Mohamed Bamba: Questionable (Ankle)
Nuggets vs. Lakers Game Info
- When: Monday, May 22, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
- TV: ESPN
Nuggets Season Insights
- The Nuggets' 115.8 points per game are only 0.8 fewer points than the 116.6 the Lakers give up.
- Denver has put together a 37-4 record in games it scores more than 116.6 points.
- The Nuggets are scoring 117.4 points per game over their previous 10 games, which is 1.6 more than their average for the season (115.8).
- Denver makes 11.8 three-pointers per game (18th in the league) compared to its opponents' 11.4. It shoots 37.9% from deep, and its opponents shoot 34.4%.
- The Nuggets rank second in the NBA with 116.3 points scored per 100 possessions, and 19th defensively with 112.9 points conceded per 100 possessions.
Nuggets vs. Lakers Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Lakers
|-3
|224
