Crypto.com Arena is where the Los Angeles Lakers (43-39) and Denver Nuggets (53-29) will square off on Monday at 8:30 PM ET. Jamal Murray is one of the players to watch when these two squads hit the hardwood.

How to Watch Nuggets vs. Lakers

Game Day: Monday, May 22

Monday, May 22 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Arena: Crypto.com Arena

Crypto.com Arena Location: Los Angeles, California

Nuggets' Last Game

The Nuggets knocked off the Lakers, 119-108, on Saturday. Murray poured in a team-high 37 points for the Nuggets, and added seven rebounds and six assists. Davis had 28 points, plus 18 rebounds and one assist, for the Lakers.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jamal Murray 37 7 6 2 0 5 Nikola Jokic 24 6 8 1 0 2 Kentavious Caldwell-Pope 17 3 0 2 0 4

Nuggets vs Lakers Additional Info

Nuggets Players to Watch

Jokic is No. 1 on the Nuggets in scoring (24.5 points per game), rebounding (11.8) and assists (9.8), shooting 63.2% from the field. He also puts up 1.3 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Murray is putting up 20 points, 3.9 rebounds and 6.2 assists per contest, making 45.4% of his shots from the floor and 39.8% from 3-point range, with 2.6 treys per contest.

Aaron Gordon gives the Nuggets 16.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3 assists per game. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

The Nuggets get 11.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game from Bruce Brown.

Michael Porter Jr. is putting up 17.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1 assists per contest, making 48.7% of his shots from the floor and 41.4% from 3-point range, with 3 treys per contest (eighth in NBA).

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Nikola Jokic 31.6 14 10.8 1.2 1 1.6 Jamal Murray 28.9 5.5 6 1.9 0.2 3.4 Michael Porter Jr. 13 7.9 2 0.7 0.5 2.7 Bruce Brown 13.4 4.1 2.3 1.1 0.3 0.8 Aaron Gordon 12 4.8 2.5 0.5 0.7 0.6

