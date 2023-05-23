Charlie Blackmon Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Marlins - May 23
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Colorado Rockies and Charlie Blackmon, who went 1-for-4 last time out, take on Eury Perez and the Miami Marlins at Coors Field, Tuesday at 8:40 PM ET.
Charlie Blackmon Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Marlins Starter: Eury Pérez
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)
Charlie Blackmon At The Plate
- Blackmon is hitting .276 with 11 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 18 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 52nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 34th and he is 84th in slugging.
- Blackmon has gotten at least one hit in 69% of his games this year (29 of 42), with more than one hit 13 times (31%).
- He has gone deep in 7.1% of his games this year, and 1.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Blackmon has driven in a run in 12 games this season (28.6%), including five games with more than one RBI (11.9%).
- In 45.2% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (9.5%).
Charlie Blackmon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|20
|.302
|AVG
|.254
|.406
|OBP
|.357
|.434
|SLG
|.394
|5
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|2
|6
|RBI
|7
|4/9
|K/BB
|15/8
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|22
|15 (75%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|14 (63.6%)
|7 (35%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (27.3%)
|8 (40%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|11 (50%)
|1 (5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (9.1%)
|7 (35%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (22.7%)
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 9.4 K/9, the fifth-best in the league.
- The Marlins' 4.47 team ERA ranks 21st among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs surrendered (58 total, 1.2 per game).
- Perez (1-0) gets the start for the Marlins, his third of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Thursday against the Washington Nationals, when he tossed five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
