The Colorado Rockies, including Harold Castro (.394 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 100 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Eury Perez and the Miami Marlins at Coors Field, Tuesday at 8:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Marlins.

Harold Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Eury Pérez TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Harold Castro At The Plate

Castro is batting .275 with six doubles and three walks.

In 16 of 26 games this season (61.5%) Castro has had a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (15.4%).

In 26 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.

Castro has picked up an RBI in eight games this season (30.8%), with two or more RBI in five of those contests (19.2%).

He has scored at least once eight times this season (30.8%), including one multi-run game.

Harold Castro Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 11 .333 AVG .176 .320 OBP .237 .417 SLG .206 2 XBH 1 0 HR 0 6 RBI 3 3/0 K/BB 6/3 0 SB 0 Home Away 14 GP 12 9 (64.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (58.3%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (8.3%) 5 (35.7%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (25.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 5 (35.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (25.0%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings