Tuesday's 8:30 PM ET game between the Miami Heat (44-38) and the Boston Celtics (57-25) at FTX Arena features the Heat's Bam Adebayo and the Celtics' Jayson Tatum as players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup on TNT.

How to Watch Heat vs. Celtics

Game Day: Tuesday, May 23

Tuesday, May 23 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Arena: FTX Arena

FTX Arena Location: Miami, Florida

Heat's Last Game

The Heat knocked off the Celtics, 128-102, on Sunday. Gabe Vincent scored a team-high 29 points for the Heat, and chipped in two rebounds and three assists. Tatum had 14 points, plus 10 rebounds and two assists, for the Celtics.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Gabe Vincent 29 2 3 1 1 6 Duncan Robinson 22 2 4 0 0 5 Caleb Martin 18 3 4 1 0 4

Celtics' Last Game

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jayson Tatum 14 10 2 2 0 1 Payton Pritchard 12 2 5 0 0 1 Jaylen Brown 12 6 2 0 0 0

Heat vs Celtics Additional Info

Heat Players to Watch

Adebayo leads the Heat with 20.4 points per contest and 9.2 rebounds, while also posting 3.2 assists.

Jimmy Butler puts up a team-high 5.3 assists per game. He is also averaging 22.9 points and 5.9 rebounds, shooting 53.9% from the floor.

Max Strus puts up 11.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.5 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Caleb Martin posts 9.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 0.4 blocked shots.

Kyle Lowry posts 11.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists per contest, shooting 40.4% from the floor and 34.5% from downtown with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game.

Celtics Players to Watch

Tatum is the Celtics' top scorer (30.1 points per game, sixth in NBA) and rebounder (8.8), and posts 4.6 assists.

The Celtics get 26.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game from Jaylen Brown.

Derrick White is putting up 12.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game, making 46.2% of his shots from the floor and 38.1% from 3-point range, with 1.8 triples per game.

The Celtics get 14.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game from Malcolm Brogdon.

Marcus Smart is averaging a team-leading 6.3 assists per contest. And he is delivering 11.5 points and 3.1 rebounds, making 41.5% of his shots from the field and 33.6% from 3-point range, with 1.9 treys per game.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name Team PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jayson Tatum BOS 28.1 10.8 4.6 1.2 1 2.6 Jimmy Butler MIA 24.3 6.5 5.3 2.1 0.9 0.6 Jaylen Brown BOS 21 5.6 3.6 0.6 0.3 1.8 Bam Adebayo MIA 18.7 9.6 3.9 0.8 0.6 0 Marcus Smart BOS 13.4 4.2 5.7 0.7 0.3 1.7 Kyle Lowry MIA 10.5 3.2 4.8 1.1 1 1.6

