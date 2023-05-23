The Minnesota Lynx (0-1) square off against the Atlanta Dream (0-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, May 23, 2023 on Twitter, BSNX, and BSSE.

Lynx vs. Dream Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: Bally Sports

Bally Sports Arena: Target Center

Key Stats for Lynx vs. Dream

Last year, Minnesota put up only 0.9 more points per game (82.4) than Atlanta allowed (81.5).

When the Lynx scored more than 81.5 points last season, they went 12-8.

Minnesota shot 45.0% from the field last season, 1.8 percentage points higher than the 43.2% Atlanta allowed to opponents.

In games the Lynx shot better than 43.2% from the field, they went 12-12 overall.

Minnesota knocked down 34.8% of its three-point shots last season, equal to what Atlanta allowed opponents to shoot from deep.

The Lynx had an 11-7 record when the team made more than 34.8% of their three-point shots.

Minnesota and Atlanta grabbed rebounds at approximately the same rate last season (36.9 and 35.4 boards per game, respectively).

Lynx Injuries