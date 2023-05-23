Randal Grichuk Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Marlins - May 23
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Randal Grichuk (.282 batting average in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a home run, four walks and five RBI) and the Colorado Rockies face the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Eury Perez. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-3) in his most recent game against the Rangers.
Randal Grichuk Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Marlins Starter: Eury Pérez
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Randal Grichuk? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Randal Grichuk At The Plate
- Grichuk has five doubles, a home run and seven walks while hitting .344.
- Grichuk has picked up a hit in 87.5% of his 16 games this season, with more than one hit in 43.8% of those games.
- He has gone deep in one of 16 games, and in 1.4% of his plate appearances.
- Grichuk has had an RBI in five games this year.
- In eight of 16 games this year, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Randal Grichuk Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|5
|.500
|AVG
|.273
|.563
|OBP
|.333
|.643
|SLG
|.455
|2
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|1
|0
|RBI
|3
|3/2
|K/BB
|5/2
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|8
|7 (87.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (87.5%)
|4 (50.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (37.5%)
|4 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (12.5%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (62.5%)
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The Marlins pitching staff ranks fifth in the league with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins have the 21st-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.47).
- Marlins pitchers combine to surrender 58 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in baseball).
- The Marlins are sending Perez (1-0) to the mound to make his third start of the season.
- In his last appearance on Thursday, the right-hander tossed five innings against the Washington Nationals, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.