Elias Díaz Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Marlins - May 24
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 8:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Elias Diaz (.452 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 52 points above season-long percentage) and the Colorado Rockies play the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Sandy Alcantara. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he racked up three hits (going 3-for-4 with a double) against the Marlins.
Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Looking to place a prop bet on Elias Díaz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Elias Díaz At The Plate
- Diaz leads Colorado in OBP (.400), slugging percentage (.504) and total hits (48) this season.
- Among the qualifying batters in baseball, his batting average ranks second, his on-base percentage ranks 11th, and he is 30th in the league in slugging.
- In 32 of 41 games this year (78.0%) Diaz has had a hit, and in 14 of those games he had more than one (34.1%).
- He has homered in 9.8% of his games this season, and 2.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Diaz has picked up an RBI in 36.6% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 19.5% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 36.6% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 7.3%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|17
|.396
|AVG
|.281
|.415
|OBP
|.369
|.646
|SLG
|.333
|6
|XBH
|3
|3
|HR
|0
|13
|RBI
|5
|9/3
|K/BB
|13/7
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|19
|19 (86.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|13 (68.4%)
|9 (40.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (26.3%)
|10 (45.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (26.3%)
|4 (18.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|10 (45.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (26.3%)
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 9.4 K/9, the fifth-best in the league.
- The Marlins have the 21st-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.47).
- Marlins pitchers combine to allow 58 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in the league).
- Alcantara (1-5 with a 5.21 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Marlins, his 10th of the season.
- The righty's most recent time out was on Saturday against the San Francisco Giants, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing five hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old ranks 65th in ERA (5.21), 42nd in WHIP (1.246), and 38th in K/9 (8.5).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.