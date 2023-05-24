Ezequiel Tovar -- hitting .206 with two doubles, a home run and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Miami Marlins, with Sandy Alcantara on the mound, on May 24 at 8:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-3 with a double against the Marlins.

Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Discover More About This Game

Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate

  • Tovar has 11 doubles, a triple, three home runs and six walks while hitting .218.
  • Tovar will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .235 in his last games.
  • Tovar has gotten at least one hit in 62.2% of his games this year (28 of 45), with at least two hits five times (11.1%).
  • He has homered in 6.7% of his games in 2023, and 1.8% of his trips to the dish.
  • Tovar has an RBI in 15 of 45 games this season, with multiple RBI in four of them.
  • He has scored in 18 of 45 games (40.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
16 GP 19
.268 AVG .182
.305 OBP .239
.464 SLG .273
8 XBH 4
1 HR 1
6 RBI 10
13/1 K/BB 23/5
0 SB 1
Home Away
23 GP 22
18 (78.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (45.5%)
2 (8.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (13.6%)
11 (47.8%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (31.8%)
2 (8.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (4.5%)
8 (34.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (31.8%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Marlins pitching staff ranks fifth in the league.
  • The Marlins have the 21st-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.47).
  • Marlins pitchers combine to give up 58 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in baseball).
  • Alcantara makes the start for the Marlins, his 10th of the season. He is 1-5 with a 5.21 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Saturday, the righty went 5 2/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants, allowing four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old's 5.21 ERA ranks 65th, 1.246 WHIP ranks 42nd, and 8.5 K/9 ranks 38th.
